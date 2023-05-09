LINK Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Interlink Electronics, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.65 million. Last quarter, Interlink Electronics, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.20 on estimates of $0.15. The stock fell by -1.91% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LINK stock has risen by 10.84%.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

