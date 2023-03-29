Lifespeak, Inc. (LSPK) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Lifespeak, Inc. (LSPK) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lifespeak, Inc. to post earnings of -C$0.07 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$13.98 million. Last quarter, Lifespeak, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.03 on estimates of -C$0.06. The stock fell by -0.91% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LSPK stock has fallen by -30.00%.

About Lifespeak, Inc.

LifeSpeak Inc develops and maintains an employee well-being platform utilizing content developed by the company. It generates revenue in three main ways: First, annual subscription fee which is a flat fee enterprise subscription in a lump sum at the beginning of each program year. Second, for clients of its embedded solutions, it invoices on a per member per month basis where the number of people with access to 7 LifeSpeak in the past month drives the fee amount for that month. Third from existing clients as it charges fees for upgrades to more content, additional features, and events, such as Mental Health Marathons.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.