Liberty Global plc – Class B (LBTYB) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Liberty Global plc – Class B (LBTYB) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Global plc – Class B to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.84 billion. Last quarter, Liberty Global plc – Class B missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$1.59 on estimates of -$0.02. The stock fell by -5.98% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LBTYB stock has fallen by -8.49%.

About Liberty Global plc – Class B

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland; Belgium; Switzerland; Central and Eastern Europe; and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.