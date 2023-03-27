LianBio Sponsored ADR (LIAN) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

LianBio Sponsored ADR (LIAN) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect LianBio Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $5 million. Last quarter, LianBio Sponsored ADR beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.20 on estimates of -$0.39. The stock rose by 8.82% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LIAN stock has risen by 6.37%.

About LianBio Sponsored ADR

LianBio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets. It is advancing a diversified portfolio of clinically validated product candidates with the potential to drive new standards of care across cardiovascular, oncology, ophthalmology, inflammatory disease and respiratory indications.

