LHX Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

L3harris Technologies (LHX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect L3harris Technologies to post earnings of $2.85 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.26 billion. Last quarter, L3harris Technologies beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $3.27 on estimates of $3.26. The stock rose by 7.92% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LHX stock has fallen by -2.38%.

Is L3harris Technologies Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LHX stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $248.75, implying upside potential of 23.06% from current levels.

LHX shares have lost about -17.70% in the past six months.

About L3harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is a technology-oriented aerospace and defense company that provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. The company was formed following the merger of Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies in June 2019.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.