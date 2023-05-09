LGL Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

LGL Group (LGL) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect LGL Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $600 thousand. Last quarter, LGL Group missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.03 on estimates of $0.06. The stock fell by -1.19% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LGL stock has risen by 17.17%.

About LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of engineered electronic components through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency & spectrum control products. The Electronic Instruments segment is focused on the design and manufacture of high performance frequency and time reference standards that form the basis for timing and synchronization in various applications. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

