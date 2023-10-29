LFUS Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Littelfuse (LFUS) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Littelfuse to post earnings of $2.61 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $584.89 million. Last quarter, Littelfuse missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $3.12 on estimates of $3.35. The stock fell by -12.42% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LFUS stock has fallen by -1.06%.

Is Littelfuse Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LFUS stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $290.00, implying upside potential of 34.05% from current levels.

LFUS shares have lost about -10.27% in the past six months.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. engages in supplying of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and electrical industries. The company offers electromechanical and electronic switch and control devices for commercial and specialty vehicles and sensors for automobile safety systems. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions. The Automotive segment maintains a direct sales force to service all the major automotive OEMs and system suppliers domestically. The Industrial segment consists of power fuses and holders, protection relays and controls and other circuit protection products for use in various industrial applications such as oil, gas, mining, alternative energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, non-residential construction, HVAC systems, elevators and other industrial equipment. The company was founded by Edward V. Sundt in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

