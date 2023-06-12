Lennar Corporation (LEN) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Lennar Corporation (LEN) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/14/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lennar Corporation to post earnings of $2.31 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $7.19 billion. Last quarter, Lennar Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.06 on estimates of $1.55. The stock fell by -0.58% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LEN stock has risen by 27.09%.

Is Lennar Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LEN stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $115.86, implying upside potential of 1.45% from current levels.

LEN shares have gained about 29.23% in the past six months.

About Lennar Corporation

Incorporated in 1954, Florida-based Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which provides real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

