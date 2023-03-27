Leifheit AG (0F2Z) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Leifheit AG (0F2Z) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Leifheit AG to post earnings of -EUR0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR58.28 million. Last quarter, Leifheit AG beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.09 on estimates of EUR0.05. The stock fell by -0.29% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0F2Z stock has risen by 10.04%.

About Leifheit AG

Leifheit AG is a Germany based company engaged in supplying household items in the cleaning, laundry care, kitchen and wellbeing sectors. It produces ironing tables, wall mounted dryer, cleaning products, gloves, coffee pots, grinder, cloths and sponges, and other related products. Its operating segments are Household, Wellbeing and Private Label. The Household segment focuses on the marketing of products under the Leifheit brand consisting the laundry care, cleaning and kitchen goods. Wellbeing segment markets products under the Soehnle brand, which consists range of scales, healthcare products, and air conditioning units. The Private Label segment operates with French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby. Majority of the group’s revenue is derived from the Household segment.

