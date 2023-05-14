LEGN Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Legend Biotech Corporation to post earnings of -$0.42 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $42.18 million. Last quarter, Legend Biotech Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.34 on estimates of -$0.38. The stock rose by 0.46% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LEGN stock has risen by 44.27%.

Is Legend Biotech Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LEGN stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $75.89, implying upside potential of 8.01% from current levels.

LEGN shares have gained about 34.34% in the past six months.

About Legend Biotech Corporation

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm’s lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy is for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its other pipeline products include LB1910, LB1909, LB1903, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from North America.

