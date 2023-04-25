LECO Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Lincoln Electric (LECO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $2.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.03 billion. Last quarter, Lincoln Electric beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.94 on estimates of $1.90. The stock fell by -7.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LECO stock has risen by 11.66%.

Is Lincoln Electric Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LECO stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $174.17, implying upside potential of 8.36% from current levels.

LECO shares have gained about 18.31% in the past six months.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes. The firm offers CNC plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, regulators and torches used in oxy-fuel welding, cutting and brazing. It operates through the following segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The Harris Products Group includes the company’s global cutting, soldering and brazing businesses as well as the retail business in the United States. The company was founded on 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

