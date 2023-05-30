LE Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Lands’ End, Inc (LE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/01/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lands’ End, Inc to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $300.04 million. Last quarter, Lands’ End, Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.10 on estimates of $0.00. The stock rose by 16.79% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LE stock has fallen by -6.88%.

About Lands’ End, Inc

Lands’ End, Inc. is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: Direct and Retail. The Direct segment sells products through the e-commerce websites and direct mail catalogs. The Retail segment sells products and services through stores and international shop-in-shops such as Lands’ End Shops at Sears across the United States. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

