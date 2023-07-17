LBRT Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. to post earnings of $0.91 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.26 billion. Last quarter, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.91 on estimates of $0.82. The stock rose by 0.91% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LBRT stock has fallen by -5.60%.

Is Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LBRT stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $19.50, implying upside potential of 29.91% from current levels.

LBRT shares have lost about -5.24% in the past six months.

About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

