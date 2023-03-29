Lassonde Industries Inc. (LSDAF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Lassonde Industries Inc. (LSDAF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lassonde Industries Inc. to post earnings of C$2.38 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$570 million. Last quarter, Lassonde Industries Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$2.11 on estimates of C$2.26. The stock rose by 1.71% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LSDAF stock has risen by 5.84%.

About Lassonde Industries Inc.

Lassonde Industries, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont. The company’s food products include fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces. It also imports and markets selected wines from various countries of origin and manufactures apple ciders and cider based beverages. Lassonde Industries was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Rougemont, Canada.

