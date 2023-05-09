KZR Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences to post earnings of -$0.29 per share. Last quarter, Kezar Life Sciences beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.25 on estimates of -$0.28. The stock fell by -11.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KZR stock has fallen by -61.90%.

Is Kezar Life Sciences Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for KZR stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $21.00, implying upside potential of 695.45% from current levels.

KZR shares have lost about -58.69% in the past six months.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. The firm specializes in the areas of protein degradation and protein secretion to discover & develop novel therapies for the treatment of serious and unmet medical needs. Its product include KZR-616, an immunoproteasome inhibitor, has completed testing in healthy volunteers. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

