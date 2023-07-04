tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

Kura Sushi (KRUS) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Kura Sushi (KRUS) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 07/06/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kura Sushi to post earnings of $0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $49.56 million. Last quarter, Kura Sushi beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.10 on estimates of -$0.22. The stock fell by -16.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KRUS stock has risen by 93.13%.

Is Kura Sushi Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for KRUS stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $79.75, implying downside potential of -12.70% from current levels.

KRUS shares have gained about 81.97% in the past six months.

About Kura Sushi

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks' Earnings Calendar.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don't have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 6, 2023
Press ReleasesKura Sushi USA to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 6, 2023
19d ago
KRUS
Kura Sushi USA to Participate at William Blair’s 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 7, 2023
KRUS
Kura Sushi initiated with a Hold at Lake Street
KRUS
More KRUS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >