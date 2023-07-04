Kura Sushi (KRUS) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Kura Sushi (KRUS) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 07/06/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kura Sushi to post earnings of $0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $49.56 million. Last quarter, Kura Sushi beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.10 on estimates of -$0.22. The stock fell by -16.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KRUS stock has risen by 93.13%.

Is Kura Sushi Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for KRUS stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $79.75, implying downside potential of -12.70% from current levels.

KRUS shares have gained about 81.97% in the past six months.

About Kura Sushi

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

