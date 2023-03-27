Kubient Inc (KBNT) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Kubient Inc (KBNT) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kubient Inc to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $400 thousand. Last quarter, Kubient Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.12 on estimates of -$0.24. The stock fell by -2.97% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KBNT stock has risen by 7.69%.

About Kubient Inc

Kubient Inc has developed a cloud-based software platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The platform allows both advertisers and publishers to use machine learning during any programmatic ad space auction.

