KSS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Corporation to post earnings of -$0.43 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.42 billion. Last quarter, Kohl’s Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$2.49 on estimates of $0.97. The stock fell by -1.86% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KSS stock has fallen by -23.08%.

Is Kohl’s Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for KSS stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $23.70, implying upside potential of 24.74% from current levels.

KSS shares have lost about -38.69% in the past six months.

About Kohl’s Corporation

Kohl’s Corp. owns and operates family-oriented department stores. It offers exclusive brand apparel, shoes, accessories and home & beauty products through its department stores. Its stores offer apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products, such as sheets and pillows and house wares targeted to middle-income customers. Its stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

