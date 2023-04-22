KREF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Kkr Reit (KREF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kkr Reit to post earnings of $0.47 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $56.62 million. Last quarter, Kkr Reit missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.18 on estimates of $0.50. The stock fell by -5.24% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KREF stock has fallen by -15.34%.

Is Kkr Reit Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for KREF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $14.40, implying upside potential of 26.65% from current levels.

KREF shares have lost about -27.81% in the past six months.

About Kkr Reit

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was founded on October 2, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

