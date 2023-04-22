KREF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Pre-Earnings

KREF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Kkr Reit (KREF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kkr Reit to post earnings of $0.47 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $56.62 million. Last quarter, Kkr Reit missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.18 on estimates of $0.50. The stock fell by -5.24% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KREF stock has fallen by -15.34%.

Is Kkr Reit Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for KREF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $14.40, implying upside potential of 26.65% from current levels.

KREF shares have lost about -27.81% in the past six months.

About Kkr Reit

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was founded on October 2, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance price target lowered to $11 from $16 at Citi
The FlyKKR Real Estate Finance price target lowered to $11 from $16 at Citi
16d ago
KREF
KKR Real Estate Finance downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette
KREF
KKR Real Estate Finance management to meet with BTIG
KREF
More KREF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance price target lowered to $11 from $16 at Citi
The FlyKKR Real Estate Finance price target lowered to $11 from $16 at Citi
16d ago
KREF
KKR Real Estate Finance downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette
The FlyKKR Real Estate Finance downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette
4M ago
KREF
KKR Real Estate Finance management to meet with BTIG
The FlyKKR Real Estate Finance management to meet with BTIG
5M ago
KREF
More KREF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >