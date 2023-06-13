KR Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Kroger Company (KR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/15/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kroger Company to post earnings of $1.45 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $45.32 billion. Last quarter, Kroger Company beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.99 on estimates of $0.91. The stock rose by 5.42% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KR stock has risen by 5.19%.

Is Kroger Company Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for KR stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $58.40, implying upside potential of 25.92% from current levels.

KR shares have gained about 3.18% in the past six months.

About Kroger Company

Founded in 1883, The Kroger Co. is a Ohio-based retailer, which is engaged in the operation of retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewellery stores, and convenience stores. It also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets.

