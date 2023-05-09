KPT Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

KP Tissue (KPT) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect KP Tissue to post earnings of -C$0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$437.97 million. Last quarter, KP Tissue beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.24 on estimates of -C$0.02. The stock rose by 0.20% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KPT stock has risen by 2.41%.

Is KP Tissue Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for KPT stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of C$10.50, implying upside potential of 2.94% from current levels.

KPT shares have gained about 2.62% in the past six months.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

