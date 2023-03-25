Kore Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Kore Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kore Group Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $60.95 million. Last quarter, Kore Group Holdings, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.17 on estimates of -$0.10. The stock rose by 0.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KORE stock has fallen by -10.79%.

About Kore Group Holdings, Inc.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

