Kontrol Energy (KNR) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Kontrol Energy (KNR) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kontrol Energy to post earnings of C$0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$32.42 million. Last quarter, Kontrol Energy missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.11 on estimates of C$0.02. The stock rose by 0.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KNR stock has risen by 0.00%.

About Kontrol Energy

A Smart Buildings Leader. Kontrol is a technology company which integrates smart energy devices, energy software and building automation to help organizations reduce their energy costs while minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

