Koenig & Bauer (0G15) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Koenig & Bauer (0G15) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Koenig & Bauer to post earnings of EUR1.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR380.2 million. Last quarter, Koenig & Bauer missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.28 on estimates of EUR0.36. The stock rose by 4.71% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0G15 stock has risen by 7.52%.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of sheetfed offset, digital, web offset and special printing presses. It operates sheetfed offset for packaging, commercial, book and poster printing as well as workflow solutions. It also provides digital and offset web presses for the newspaper, commercial and industrial printing. In addition, the company provides special presses for banknote and security printing, systems for industrial coding technology and special machines for printing packaging made of metal, film and other plastic as well as glass. The firm organizes it business globally through three segments namely Sheetfed, Digital & Web and Special while generating majority of its revenue from the Sheetfed activity.

