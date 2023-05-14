Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Kodiak Sciences (KOD) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kodiak Sciences to post earnings of -$1.33 per share. Last quarter, Kodiak Sciences beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$1.35 on estimates of -$1.47. The stock rose by 23.27% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KOD stock has fallen by -39.77%.

Is Kodiak Sciences Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for KOD stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $9.75, implying upside potential of 108.33% from current levels.

KOD shares have lost about -35.45% in the past six months.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline include KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

