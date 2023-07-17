KMI Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc to post earnings of $0.24 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.55 billion. Last quarter, Kinder Morgan Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.30 on estimates of $0.29. The stock fell by -1.39% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KMI stock has fallen by -1.77%.

Is Kinder Morgan Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for KMI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $20.89, implying upside potential of 21.38% from current levels.

KMI shares have lost about -5.65% in the past six months.

About Kinder Morgan Inc

Texas-based Kinder Morgan, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company. The company is engaged in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products. It also stores petroleum products, chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines.

