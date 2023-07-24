KMBIF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Kambi Group plc Class B (KMBIF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kambi Group plc Class B to post earnings of €0.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €42.12 million. Last quarter, Kambi Group plc Class B missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.11 on estimates of €0.16. The stock fell by -12.49% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KMBIF stock has risen by 15.00%.

About Kambi Group plc Class B

Kambi Group PLC is a Malta-based company engaged in the provision of managed sports betting services. It is a business-to-business provider of sports betting services to licensed gaming operators. Its services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on in-house developed software. Kambi has offices in Malta, Bucharest, London, Manila, Stockholm and Sydney.

