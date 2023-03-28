Kidpik Corporation (PIK) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Kidpik Corporation (PIK) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kidpik Corporation to post earnings of -$0.32 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.7 million. Last quarter, Kidpik Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.32 on estimates of -$0.19. The stock fell by -24.77% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PIK stock has fallen by -29.89%.

About Kidpik Corporation

Kidpik Corp is a subscription-based e-commerce company. It makes shopping easy, convenient, and accessible for parents by delivering, in a box, fashionable and personalized outfits for kids. kidpik provides kids clothing subscription boxes for boys and girls of varying sizes from toddler to youth that include mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member’s style preferences.

