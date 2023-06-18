KFY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Korn Ferry (KFY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/20/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Korn Ferry to post earnings of $1.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $699.83 million. Last quarter, Korn Ferry beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.01 on estimates of $0.91. The stock rose by 5.48% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KFY stock has risen by 1.01%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It’s solutions include organizational strategy, talent acquisition, rewards & benefits, assessment & succession and leadership development. The company helps organizations select and hire the talent they need to execute their strategy. Korn Ferry was founded by Richard M. Ferry on November 14, 1969 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

