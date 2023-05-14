KEYS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc to post earnings of $1.95 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.38 billion. Last quarter, Keysight Technologies Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.02 on estimates of $1.85. The stock fell by -12.71% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KEYS stock has fallen by -15.02%.

Is Keysight Technologies Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for KEYS stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $196.88, implying upside potential of 35.53% from current levels.

KEYS shares have lost about -15.07% in the past six months.

About Keysight Technologies Inc

Keysight Technologies, Inc. engages in providing electronic design and test instrument equipment and software worldwide. The company’s products and solutions are used across several industries including commercial communications, networking, automotive, energy, electronic, semiconductor, aerospace, defense and government, and education industries.

