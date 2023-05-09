KDNY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Chinook Therapeutics Inc to post earnings of -$0.80 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $267 thousand. Last quarter, Chinook Therapeutics Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.90 on estimates of -$0.79. The stock rose by 1.16% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KDNY stock has fallen by -17.02%.

Is Chinook Therapeutics Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for KDNY stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $34.80, implying upside potential of 64.85% from current levels.

KDNY shares have lost about -3.83% in the past six months.

About Chinook Therapeutics Inc

