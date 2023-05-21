KC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. (KC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. to post earnings of -CNH1.46 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at CNH1.98 billion. Last quarter, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -CNH0.14 on estimates of -CNH1.99. The stock rose by 20.82% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KC stock has risen by 11.68%.

Is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for KC stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $7.15, implying upside potential of 62.50% from current levels.

KC shares have gained about 53.31% in the past six months.

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd is an independent cloud service provider in China. The company has built a cloud platform consisting of cloud infrastructure, cloud products and industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Its products and service include Cloud Server, Cloud hard disk, Virtual private network, Relational Database, and others. Geographically, the firm operates in China.

