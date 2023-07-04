KALV Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 07/06/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.87 per share. Last quarter, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.75 on estimates of -$0.99. The stock fell by -5.41% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KALV stock has risen by 36.35%.

Is KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for KALV stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $21.00, implying upside potential of 132.30% from current levels.

KALV shares have gained about 33.33% in the past six months.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors. Its product candidates are inhibitors of plasma kallikrein being developed for two indications: hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company was founded by T. Andrew Crockett, Edward P. Feener, and Lloyd Paul Aiello and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

