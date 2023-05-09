KALA Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of -$4.85 per share. Last quarter, Kala Pharmaceuticals missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$7.97 on estimates of -$6.56. The stock rose by 64.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KALA stock has fallen by -50.55%.

Is Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for KALA stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $32.00, implying upside potential of 102.53% from current levels.

KALA shares have gained about 146.49% in the past six months.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R. Gardner in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

