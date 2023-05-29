JWN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Nordstrom Inc (JWN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nordstrom Inc to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.16 billion. Last quarter, Nordstrom Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.74 on estimates of $0.67. The stock rose by 2.44% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, JWN stock has risen by 1.59%.

Is Nordstrom Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for JWN stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $17.54, implying upside potential of 9.49% from current levels.

JWN shares have lost about -20.93% in the past six months.

About Nordstrom Inc

Nordstrom, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Credit and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment manages physical stores and online shops. The Credit segment offers a range of payment options to customers. The Corporate/Other segment includes sales return reserve, expenses, and assets. The company was founded by John W. Nordstrom in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.