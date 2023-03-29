Jushi Holdings Inc (JUSH) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Jushi Holdings Inc (JUSH) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Jushi Holdings Inc to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $77.8 million. Last quarter, Jushi Holdings Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.24 on estimates of -$0.10. The stock fell by -3.33% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, JUSH stock has fallen by -26.53%.

About Jushi Holdings Inc

Jushi Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis and hemp operator across the United States. The company operates a diverse portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets, built upon opportunistic acquisitions, distressed deals and competitive applications. Operating under the Jushi umbrella is the BEYOND / HELLO retail brand of cannabis dispensaries, hemp- based CBD brand, Nira, including its brands, The Lab: Concentrates and The Bank: Flower + Genetics, as well as its precision formulated line of medical cannabis products Nira Plus. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high premium products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem.

