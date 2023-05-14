tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Jumia Technologies to post earnings of -$0.32 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $49.4 million. Last quarter, Jumia Technologies missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.58 on estimates of -$0.53. The stock fell by -11.72% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, JMIA stock has fallen by -13.14%.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded on June 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Disclaimer

Unusually active option classes on open November 14th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open November 14th
6M ago
NWL
TSN
Jumia Technologies Co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara, Sacha Poignonnec step down
JMIA
Jumia appoints Francis Dufay acting CEO as Co-CEOs Hodara, Poignonnec leave
JMIA
More JMIA Latest News >

