JSI Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden AB Class B (JSI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden AB Class B to post earnings of -SEK0.25 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK1.73 billion. Last quarter, Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden AB Class B missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -SEK0.21 on estimates of SEK0.22. The stock fell by -5.77% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, JSI stock has fallen by -64.70%.

Is Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden AB Class B Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for JSI stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of €0.95, implying upside potential of 78.24% from current levels.

JSI shares have lost about -68.83% in the past six months.

About Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden AB Class B

Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB owns residential and public buildings throughout Sweden and its basic concept are to own and manage the long-term. Its business segments include Residential properties, Community service properties and Other properties.

