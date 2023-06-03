JOAN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Joann, Inc. (JOAN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/05/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Joann, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.68 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $480.61 million. Last quarter, Joann, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.07 on estimates of $0.62. The stock fell by -13.27% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, JOAN stock has fallen by -50.33%.

Is Joann, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for JOAN stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $1.88, implying upside potential of 24.50% from current levels.

JOAN shares have lost about -69.37% in the past six months.

About Joann, Inc.

JOANN Inc is engaged in the sewing business. The company provides fabrics, sewing supplies, yarn and needle arts, paper crafting, jewellery making, fabric crafting, craft lights, wedding decorations, and home decor products.

