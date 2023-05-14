JHX Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact UsWebinar Center
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Webinar Center
Plans & Pricing
Pre-Earnings

JHX Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

James Hardie Industries (JHX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect James Hardie Industries to post earnings of $0.32 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $903.44 million. Last quarter, James Hardie Industries missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.29 on estimates of $0.36. The stock fell by -7.26% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, JHX stock has risen by 26.18%.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backerboard. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses and Research and Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, and related accessories in the United States. The International Fiber Cement segment comprises of all fiber cement products manufactured in Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines, and sold in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Middle East, and various Pacific Islands. The Other Businesses segment focuses in the certain non-fiber cement manufacturing and sales activities in North America, including fiberglass windows. The Research and Development segment represents the cost incurred by the research and development centers. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on JHX

James Hardie downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at CLSA
The FlyJames Hardie downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at CLSA
3M ago
JHX
James Hardie appoints Farhaj Majeed as chief human resources officer
JHX
WHR
James Hardie initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
JHX
More JHX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on JHX

James Hardie downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at CLSA
The FlyJames Hardie downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at CLSA
3M ago
JHX
James Hardie appoints Farhaj Majeed as chief human resources officer
The FlyJames Hardie appoints Farhaj Majeed as chief human resources officer
3M ago
JHX
WHR
James Hardie initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
The FlyJames Hardie initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
3M ago
JHX
More JHX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >