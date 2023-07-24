Jeronimo Martins SGPS (0EXG) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (0EXG) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Jeronimo Martins SGPS to post earnings of €0.33 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €7.58 billion. Last quarter, Jeronimo Martins SGPS beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.23 on estimates of €0.18. The stock fell by -0.22% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0EXG stock has risen by 34.95%.

Is Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0EXG stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of €24.58, implying downside potential of -8.26% from current levels.

0EXG shares have gained about 37.64% in the past six months.

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA operates in food distribution, agribusiness, and other businesses. The food distribution business is the group’s main activity, which consists of retail and wholesale operations under the brands Pingo Doce and Recheio in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company also manages distribution centers to supply its stores. For the agribusiness, Jeronimo Martins provides dairy products from the dairy factory in Portalegre, beef from the Angus Beef Cattle Fattening Unit, and aquaculture products from Madeira. Other businesses include a chain of drugstores in Poland.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.