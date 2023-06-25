Jefferies Group (JEF) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Jefferies Group (JEF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Jefferies Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.04 billion. Last quarter, Jefferies Group beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.54 on estimates of $0.43. The stock rose by 3.11% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, JEF stock has fallen by -2.36%.

Is Jefferies Group Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for JEF stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $34.88, implying upside potential of 11.01% from current levels.

JEF shares have lost about -4.21% in the past six months.

About Jefferies Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group. The Merchant Banking segment includes various merchant banking businesses and investments, primarily including Linkem, Vitesse Energy Finance and JETX Energy, real estate, Idaho Timber, and FXCM. The Corporate segment pertains to cash and cash equivalents, financial instruments owned, and deferred tax asset of the firm. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

