JD.com Inc (JD) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

JD.com Inc (JD) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect JD.com Inc to post earnings of CNH3.50 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at CNH240.81 billion. Last quarter, JD.com Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of CNH4.81 on estimates of CNH3.57. The stock fell by -11.29% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, JD stock has fallen by -35.10%.

Is JD.com Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for JD stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $62.82, implying upside potential of 74.99% from current levels.

JD shares have lost about -14.22% in the past six months.

About JD.com Inc

Incorporated in 1998, China-based JD.com is a technology driven e-commerce company and operates through two business segments, JD Mall, and New Businesses. It is the largest retailer in China and provides electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. JD.com offers its products through its website JD.com and mobile apps, as well as directly to customers.

