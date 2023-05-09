JBSAY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Jbs S.A. (JBSAY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Jbs S.A. to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $17.38 billion. Last quarter, Jbs S.A. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.37 on estimates of $0.24. The stock fell by -2.59% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, JBSAY stock has fallen by -8.55%.

About Jbs S.A.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: Beef, Poultry, Lamb and Pork. The company was founded by José Batista Sobrinho in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

