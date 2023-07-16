JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect JB Hunt Transport Services to post earnings of $1.92 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.31 billion. Last quarter, JB Hunt Transport Services missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.89 on estimates of $2.01. The stock fell by -0.98% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, JBHT stock has risen by 5.60%.

Is JB Hunt Transport Services Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for JBHT stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $191.47, implying upside potential of 4.46% from current levels.

JBHT shares have gained about 4.15% in the past six months.

About JB Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers. The DCS segment includes private fleet conversion and final-mile delivery services. The ICS segment provides a single-source logistics management for clients who intends to outsource their transportation activities. It offers flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, less-than-truckload, dry-van, and intermodal freight services. The JBT segment is responsible for full-load, dry-van freight that is transported via roads and highways. The company was founded by Johnnie Bryan Hunt, Sr. and Johnelle D. Hunt on August 10, 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, AR.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.