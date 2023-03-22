Jaguar Animal Health Inc. (JAGX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Jaguar Animal Health Inc. (JAGX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Jaguar Animal Health Inc. to post earnings of -$9.75 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2 million. Last quarter, Jaguar Animal Health Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$9.00 on estimates of -$5.63. The stock fell by -6.31% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, JAGX stock has fallen by -84.51%.

About Jaguar Animal Health Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. Its products include Canalevia, Equilevia, and Neonorm. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment manufactures human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. The Animal Health segment commercializes prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals. The company was founded by Lisa A. Conte on June 6, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.