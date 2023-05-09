ITR Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Integra Resources (ITR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Integra Resources to post earnings of -C$0.05 per share. Last quarter, Integra Resources missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.11 on estimates of -C$0.11. The stock rose by 11.76% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ITR stock has fallen by -8.24%.

Is Integra Resources Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ITR stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$2.47, implying upside potential of 216.67% from current levels.

ITR shares have lost about -4.88% in the past six months.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp a development stage company which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource interests in Canada. The company explores for base metal, gold, and other mineral commodities. Some of the projects of the Company are DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Project.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.