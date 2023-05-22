Is ZH a Buy, Before Earnings?

Zhihu, Inc. (ZH) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Zhihu, Inc. to post earnings of -CNH0.41 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at CNH965.17 million. Last quarter, Zhihu, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -CNH0.59 on estimates of -CNH0.64. The stock rose by 4.20% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ZH stock has fallen by -32.91%.

Is Zhihu, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ZH stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $2.25, implying upside potential of 139.54% from current levels.

ZH shares have lost about -9.68% in the past six months.

About Zhihu, Inc.

Zhihu Inc is a Q&A-inspired online content community in China primarily offering user-generated content and professionally generated content. It generates revenues from Advertising service, Paid membership service, Content-commerce solutions, and Others. It derives all its revenues within China.

