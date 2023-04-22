Is WSBC a Buy, Before Earnings?

WesBanco (WSBC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect WesBanco to post earnings of $0.76 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $158.04 million. Last quarter, WesBanco beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.84 on estimates of $0.83. The stock rose by 0.96% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, WSBC stock has fallen by -21.50%.

Is WesBanco Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for WSBC stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $34.25, implying upside potential of 19.17% from current levels.

WSBC shares have lost about -22.55% in the past six months.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust & Investment Services. The Community Banking segment offers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust & Investment Services segment offers trust services as well as various alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on April 3, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.

