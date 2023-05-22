Is WOOF a Buy, Before Earnings?

Petco Health And Wellness Company Inc (WOOF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Petco Health And Wellness Company Inc to post earnings of $0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.5 billion. Last quarter, Petco Health And Wellness Company Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.20 on estimates of $0.24. The stock fell by -17.50% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, WOOF stock has risen by 5.43%.

Is Petco Health And Wellness Company Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for WOOF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $11.11, implying upside potential of 14.54% from current levels.

WOOF shares have lost about -0.31% in the past six months.

About Petco Health And Wellness Company Inc

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc offer pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition, and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms. The company generates revenue from the sale of products and services such as dog and cat food, supplies, and companion animals, among others.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.